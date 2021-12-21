Exploding COVID-19 Cases Force Cancellations Of Shows, New Proof Of Vaccination Rules In Chicago, And Disappointed TouristsThe exploding number of COVID-19 cases is causing rising uncertainty heading to the holiday weekend, while new rules in Chicago will soon require people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination nearly everywhere.

CFD Honors Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Who Has Died Of Injuries Suffered In Belmont Central Fire Last WeekA firefighter has died from injuries he suffered in a fire in the Belmont Central community last week.

Families Of Rogers Park Teens File Suit Over Bizarre 2019 Incident Where They Were At Gunpoint By Police Multiple TimesJaylin Stiger and Lazerick James were just two innocent teenagers when police threatened to break down their apartment door, handcuffed them, and pointed guns at them. They have now filed suit.

Etiquette Expert: If You're Not Comfortable Attending Holiday Gathering Due To COVID-19, Be DirectSo you got the COVID-19 vaccine and you got tested – and now, you’ve got to navigate the holidays. But what do you tell friends and family if you are just not comfortable attending their holiday get-together, without hurt feelings?