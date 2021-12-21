CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 continues to keep the Bears’ roster a merry-go-round, with defensive tackle Bilal Nichols being the latest to go to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Defensive backs Artie Burns and Duke Shelley are now off the list.
They will have stiff competition if Thomas Graham Jr.'s Monday night performance is any indication. The rookie cornerback was flexed up from the practice squad, and had seven and three passes defensed in his NFL debut.
That was good enough to earn him a contract to join the Bears’ 53-man roster.
Talk about making the most of an opportunity.
“I came in the game super-byped, and then like once after we got out there, I do my normal prayer. I took a deep breath, calmed down. I was just like, I remember my dad telling me, he was like, ‘Do you want to actually play in the NFL?’ and he got me to this moment, and I just felt like, if I didn’t take advantage of this opportunity, I was wasting what a 5-year-old dream, 6-year-old kid’s dream was,” Graham said. “My whole aspect was to come out here and listen to what everybody’s telling me. They told me to have fun. They told me to go out there and play – and you’ve been ready for it,”