CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re surprised by what went down Monday night at Soldier Field, you’re probably also surprised Robert Quinn is a Pro Bowler. You haven’t been paying attention.

CBS 2’s Marshall Harris has “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” from the Bears 17-9 loss to Minnesota.

The Good: Sack Attack

The good? That would be the aforementioned Quinn. He had two sacks, including a forced fumble as the Bears defense (minus a starting secondary) actually kept it close enough for an average offense to have a chance to win. Quinn now just 1.5 sacks behind Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise single season record of 17.5 with three games to play.

The Bad: In Need of Discipline

So much bad we can discuss but let’s go with the Bears discipline or lack thereof. Nine penalties for 91 yards including five personal fouls. When the head coach is getting a personal foul for arguing calls, we’ve gone off the rails. Quinn claimed the refs have too much control. He’s probably not wrong, but he and his teammates have to focus on their own self-control and not shoot themselves in the foot.

The Ugly: Unable to Finish

But you know what was ugly about an eighth loss in nine games? The repeated frustration of a Bears offense with no finishing move. Justin Fields and company didn’t look half bad from outside the 20. But they only converted twice on third down…in 12 chances. And their only touchdown in five trips to the red zone came on the last play of the game.

Matt Nagy was calling the plays but it doesn’t really matter at this point. In three games (or less) he won’t be calling any of the shots. Bears fans, just hoping it gets no uglier between now and then.