CHICAGO (CBS) — Forty-seven states are on Chicago’s Travel Advisory as the nation is gripped by COVID-19 and many new cases are from the Omicron variant.

On Tuesday, Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) added five states and Puerto Rico to its list. They are Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Texas.

COVID-19 TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE: Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Texas – as well as Puerto Rico have been added to the weekly COVID-19 Travel Advisory today. The advisory is now at 47 states and two territories. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/B6XRzWi7cf — Chicago Department of Public Health – CDPH (@ChiPublicHealth) December 21, 2021

“As of Tuesday, every state or territory except for Guam, Louisiana, South Carolina, and the Virgin Islands are on the Travel Advisory. Maryland has not reported complete COVID case data to the CDC for at least two weeks and remains on the advisory,” according to the CDPH.

“Daily COVID case rates must be below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks for a state to be removed from the advisory.”

Last week, CDPH put California and Mississippi back on its weekly travel advisory.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 40 (35.2 last week, 31.3 two weeks ago). Illinois’ daily case rate currently is 66.9 (56.0 last week, 39.2 two weeks ago). Chicago’s daily case rate is 42.5 (33.8 last week, 23.2 two weeks ago).

According to the Chicago Travel Advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

“The continuing rise of COVID case rates across the country feels disheartening, but the odds are on your side many times over if you’re fully vaccinated – that means getting your booster shot,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, M.D. “If you’re traveling over the holidays and you’re vaccinated, please get your booster shot as soon as you can. It gives you that extra level of protection that now, unfortunately, is necessary. And if you’re not vaccinated, especially now, you really shouldn’t be traveling.”