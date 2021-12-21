GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Brain Tumor, cancer, Chicago News, Christmas Parade, Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwest Side community brought a little Christmas cheer to a 7-year-old boy battling brain cancer.

Santa Claus joined Pikachu, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, to lead a parade of friends, classmates, and neighbors to the Jefferson Park home of Brendan Nelson.

READ MORE: Chicago To Require Customers Show Proof Of Vaccination At Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Entertainment Venues

He’s been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation since September, after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies In Fire On Far South Side

Friends brought balloons, sang songs, and gave cards to Brendan with his slogans “B – Brave” and “Fight Like a Kid.”

MORE NEWS: Drivers Shut Down Eisenhower Expressway To Perform Dangerous Stunts -- Where Were Illinois State Police?

His mom, Mary Beth, said the family is very thankful for all the support.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff