CHICAGO (CBS) — With Christmas just days away, a local church wanted to make sure its community and surrounding neighborhoods will have a nice Christmas meal.

For more than two decades, Apostolic Faith Church has given out free food to those in need. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray was there as the doors opened.

Bone-chilling temperatures were no match for Velma Morris.

“Yea I have a blanket that I put on my legs and as long as I have something to sit on, you know, I’ll be fine.”

But she also knows Apostolic Faith Church is working hard to provide for the Bronzeville community.

“It means a lot, you know it gives you hope that the world is going to be okay at some point,” she said.

More than 400 turkeys, chickens, and other foods were happily passed out by volunteers. The three days of outreach has happened for more than 20 years.

“Our pastor is a true giver. He loves giving, not only to the community but to everyone,” said Lauri Jordan, director of business and finance at Apostolic Faith Church.

A line nearly wrapped around the building shows there’s a great need for groceries and people are hurting.

Christmas is just three days away and with Morris losing her job due to COVID.

“They closed down. They opened back up, but they never really opened back up for full staff, that effected my income, that makes me have to come here,” Morris said.

As part of the three-day outreach, Apostolic Faith Church will be distributing more than 1,000 brand new coats. That all started Friday, specifically for adults. And then on Friday, that’s for adults and children as well.

If you are in need, you still have time to get some free groceries. The Christmas food distribution lasts until 7 tonight. If you live outside Bronzeville, you can register with the pantry to receive a box of food for the holidays.