CHICAGO (CBS)– Looking to get a vaccine and booster in Chicago ahead of the holidays?
The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering vaccine clinic throughout the city.READ MORE: CFD Honors Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Who Has Died Of Injuries Suffered In Belmont Central Fire Last Week
December 22
- CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Garfield Community Service Center: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
December 23
- CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Right now, about 60% of people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. DuPage County is at the top of the list.