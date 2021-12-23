'I Begged Them Not To Shoot Us'; State Sen. Kimberly Lightford 'Happy To Be Alive' After She And Husband Were Carjacked At Gunpoint In Broadview"Lucky enough my husband is conceal and carry, and he was able to protect us,” Lightford said. “He handled us, and he saved us. I call my husband my hero today.”

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy RainChristmas weekend will bring mild temperatures and patchy rain to the Chicago area.

Cook County Suburbs To Require Proof Of Vaccination At Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Entertainment VenuesCook County officials are following Chicago’s lead, and will require many indoor businesses in the suburbs to require customers age 5 and older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 beginning in the new year.

Teen Pleads Not Guilty In Murder Of Melanie Yates, Zion Mother Killed By Stray BulletZechariah Myles, 16, pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree murder in the death of Melanie Yates, who was in her home with her baby when she was killed on Oct. 17. Myles is charged as an adult.