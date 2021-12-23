GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Looking to get a vaccine and booster in Chicago ahead of the holidays?

The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering vaccine clinic throughout the city.

December 22

  • CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Garfield Community Service Center: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
December 23

  • CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Right now, about 60% of people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. DuPage County is at the top of the list.

