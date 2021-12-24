CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago church is hosting a gift giveaway to make the holidays brighter and warmer.
The holiday event is happening at the Apostolic Faith Church at 39th Place and Indiana Street in the Douglas neighborhood.
The church has a long history of welcoming families in to greet Santa and get new toys and coats. This year the church is planning to keep hundreds of neighbors warm and fed Christmas.
The gift giveaway goes through 1 p.m. Friday.