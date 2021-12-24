OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Four people, including one suspect, were shot Thursday night at Oakbrook Center, police confirm. One shooter is still at large Friday.
An officer at Nordstrom heard shots around 5:45 p.m. and went outside the store to find two people shooting at each other, who then ran into the store, police said.
Oakbrook police: two people were in a shootout near the Ann Taylor store, then they ran into the Nordstrom.
3 people hit by “ricochet” gunfire. 1 suspect is also believed to be injured.
All injuries non-life threatening. https://t.co/YBiP7NFiw4
One person is in custody and another person, a “companion: of a second suspect, is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, the second shooter is at large.
Police released a photo of the person they are searching for, saying at the time of the shooting, he was wearing a blue puffy jacket and tight jeans. They also asked that anyone who lives near Oakbrook Center check their security video for him or anything that might give information about the incident. Police were searching for the man in the area north of the mall near Roosevelt Road.
This is who we are looking for. Do you know this person? If so or any other information regarding the shooting at Oakbrook Center, please contact Administrative Sergeant Reid Foltyniewicz via e-mail at RFoltyniewicz@oak-brook.org or phone (630) 368-8746. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/APYkA80qCM
One of the suspected shooters, a man in his 30s, was shot "three to four times," Police Chief James Kruger said. He underwent surgery Thursday night.
Another three people were shot. Two women in their 40s were shot one time. A woman in her 20s was also shot one time. Another woman in her 20s fractured her ankle while running from the shooting, the police chief said.
Oakbrook Center is an outdoor mall and major shopping center located near Interstate 88 and Route 83 in Oak Brook.
An active investigation is underway, and the mall is closed. As of 9:15 p.m. police said about one third of the mall had been secured. Two weapons were recovered.
A family reunification site was set up at the Marriott hotel across 22nd Street to the south of the mall.
Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call (630)368-8732 or email RFoltyniewicz@oak-brook.org.