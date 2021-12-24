OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Four people, including one suspect, were shot Thursday night at Oakbrook Center, police confirm. One shooter is still at large Friday.

An officer at Nordstrom heard shots around 5:45 p.m. and went outside the store to find two people shooting at each other, who then ran into the store, police said.

Oakbrook police: two people were in a shootout near the Ann Taylor store, then they ran into the Nordstrom. 3 people hit by “ricochet” gunfire. 1 suspect is also believed to be injured. All injuries non-life threatening. https://t.co/YBiP7NFiw4 — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) December 24, 2021

One person is in custody and another person, a “companion: of a second suspect, is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, the second shooter is at large.

Police released a photo of the person they are searching for, saying at the time of the shooting, he was wearing a blue puffy jacket and tight jeans. They also asked that anyone who lives near Oakbrook Center check their security video for him or anything that might give information about the incident. Police were searching for the man in the area north of the mall near Roosevelt Road.

This is who we are looking for. Do you know this person? If so or any other information regarding the shooting at Oakbrook Center, please contact Administrative Sergeant Reid Foltyniewicz via e-mail at RFoltyniewicz@oak-brook.org or phone (630) 368-8746. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/APYkA80qCM — Oak Brook Police (@OakBrookPolice) December 24, 2021

One of the suspected shooters, a man in his 30s, was shot “three to four times,” Police Chief James Kruger said. He underwent surgery Thursday night.

Another three people were shot. Two women in their 40s were shot one time. A woman in her 20s was also shot one time. Another woman in her 20s fractured her ankle while running from the shooting, the police chief said.

Michael Conroy was walking out of Hollister near the Amazon store when the shooting took place.

“I heard one pop, which made me turn my head, and then multiple pops,” he said. “I saw these sparks that were very bright. I assumed that it was a prank.”

Conroy said he believes he saw someone get shot and saw others around the area jump, but he was not sure if multiple people were shot.

“I just ran,” he said.

One shopper said a woman came running into the store where he was and alerted other shoppers inside to the situation.

“She runs in and she goes, ‘Guys, there’s a shooter.’ We all panicked,” Hoxhi Mulla told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry from outside the shopping center.

Phil Andrew, a security expert and former FBI member, explained that it will take some time for authorities to clear the mall as they go through to find pockets of people sheltering in place and make sure everyone is safe and can leave the area.

Oakbrook Center is an outdoor mall and major shopping center located near Interstate 88 and Route 83 in Oak Brook.

An active investigation is underway, and the mall is closed. As of 9:15 p.m. police said about one third of the mall had been secured. Two weapons were recovered.

A family reunification site was set up at the Marriott hotel across 22nd Street to the south of the mall.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call (630)368-8732 or email RFoltyniewicz@oak-brook.org.