CHICAGO (CBS) – A 6-year-old girl got the surprise of her life Friday morning. Aubrey Broughton lost her older sister after they were both shot in the Belmont Central neighborhood in August.

CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray was there to see her reaction.

6-year-old Aubrey Broughton was waving, running, and jumping with joy.

With the energy she had today, you’d never imagine she was shot and lost her sister.

This was the exact thing Santa wanted to do, relieve the thought of not having her sister with her on Christmas day.

A full parade was put on for one special girl from an escort by Chicago Police Department, to a large box of gifts trailing behind and Santa following, 6-year-old Aubrey (brought-ton) Broughton says she could only think of one thing when she saw all of this.

Aubrey: “My sister.”

Shardaa: “Why did she pop up in your mind?”

Aubrey: “I don’t know, maybe I just love her.”

And misses her sister tremendously.

Aubrey was there when her older sister, 7-year-old Serenity Broughton was shot to death last August as they were getting in their mom’s car. Aubrey was shot in the armpit and chest but survived.

But the Chicago Police Department and Early Walker, founder of I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, aka Santa and his elf’s wanted to turn that frown upside down by showering her with gifts and a horse carriage ride.

“I wanted to give some type of positive trauma. you know, some type of positive highlights to her life to where she can remember this for the rest of her life,” Walker said.

“We have to find a way that we address the trauma that’s affecting the communities. and this is just one little thing that we’re doing,” said Glen Brooks, CPD director.

This one little thing has meant the world to the Boughton family.

“To see her face, light up the way it did, because we didn’t tell her about it. She got up and we just got her dressed. She didn’t know nothing about it. And to see her face, it just meant the world to me,” said Danielle Broughton, mother.

Danielle said she’s thankful still has Aubrey here and has to compress the feelings she’s going through to stay strong for her daughter.

The Broughton family says they’re extremely appreciative to Santa, his elves, and the police department.