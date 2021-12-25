CHICAGO (CBS) — Merry Christmas!
TODAY: Morning showers end. Breezy and colder, afternoon sunshine. High: 45
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 30
TOMORROW: Clouds thicken. Rain develops overnight. High: 43
Rainy Christmas Morning
Another snowless Christmas here in Chicago. The day starts off wet with showers lingering. Overall, a breezy and cooler day in the 40s. Some sunshine returns in the afternoon. Partly cloudy by night and colder lows in the 20s and 30s. Increasing clouds tomorrow with a chilly rain developing by night.