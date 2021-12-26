CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was assaulted before having his car stolen in the loop Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Around 3:36 p.m. the 22-year-old victim was struck in the body multiple times on the 0-100 block of East Monroe Street and a set of vehicle keys were taken by force by an unknown offender. The offender then fled in an unknown direction.
The victim refused medical attention at the scene. After further investigation by arriving officers, it was discovered the victim’s vehicle was missing.
Area three Detectives were investigating.