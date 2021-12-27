GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bus Crash, Gary, Indiana, train

CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash involving a city bus and South Shore train was reported in Gary, Indiana Monday.

According to Gary public transportation officials, a city bus and a South Shore train crashed in the area of 7th Street and Utah Avenue around 6:55 a.m. The back of the bus was hit by the train.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

 

