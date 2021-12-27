CHICAGO (CBS)– A crash involving a city bus and South Shore train was reported in Gary, Indiana Monday.
According to Gary public transportation officials, a city bus and a South Shore train crashed in the area of 7th Street and Utah Avenue around 6:55 a.m. The back of the bus was hit by the train.READ MORE: Visitation Service Being Held For Andris Wofford, 29, Who Was Shot And Killed In Northwest Side Condo
No injuries were reported.READ MORE: Thousands Of Flights Cancelled Over Christmas Weekend; Cancellations And Delays Continue Monday As Employees Call In Sick Due To Omicron
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
MORE NEWS: New Year's Eve Fireworks Display Returning To Navy Pier, Chicago River To Ring In 2022