CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Illinois) announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush tested positive on Monday after being notified of a recent exposure. He said in a statement that he is fully vaccinated and has received his booster, and has no symptoms.
Rush will be quarantining and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Chicago Department of Public Health.
“As COVID-19 cases rise and the Omicron variant spreads throughout the nation, I encourage everyone who has not yet done so to get vaccinated and get boosted as soon as possible,” Rush wrote.