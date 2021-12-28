CHICAGO (CBS) — Allen Robinson and five more Bears are off COVID protocols and expected to return for the final home game of the season on Sunday.
The NFL appears to be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in cutting its quarantine requirements from 10 days to five for players who test positive.
But Robinson, who is vaccinated, said he is still dealing with the lingering impact of the virus.
“I’m feeling better – obviously not contagious – but I’m still just kind of fighting through it; losing about 10 pounds – you know, the normal kind of virus that we’ve been hearing,” Robinson said. “So now it’s just trying to figure out where my lungs are at as far as conditionalized and stuff like that, but you know, it’s been 10 days just trying to get better.”