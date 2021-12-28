CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago sports broadcasting fixture Jeff Dickerson died Tuesday.
Dickerson covered the Bears for ESPN for more than two decades. He died of complications from colon cancer at the age of 44.
ESPN reported that Dickerson's wife, Caitlin, died two years ago at the same hospice facility as he did, after a battle with melanoma for eight years.
Dickerson is survived by his 11-year-old son, Parker, and his parents, George and Sandy.
“JD was one of the most positive people you will ever meet,” ESPN deputy editor for digital NFL coverage Heather Burns said in a statement released by the cable network. “We all got together in October for an event, and there he was lifting our spirits and assuring us he was going to beat cancer. That’s just who he was. We are holding Jeff’s family, and especially his son, Parker, in our prayers.”