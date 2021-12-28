CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago, connecting people across our area with their next job, and there’s a hotline you can call if you need help.
It’s from the career firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. It’s offering up coaches to help you nail an interview. The hotline is open, starting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
By phone for English – 312-422-5010. In Spanish, the number is 312-422-5020.
Coaches will give you the most up-to-date advice on the job market right now all for free.
The phone lines open in ~45 minutes! Do you or someone you know need career advancement, resume, interview, or #JobSearch advice? Call us for free today and tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/To2ltvKOZY
— ChallengerGray (@ChallengerGray) December 28, 2021