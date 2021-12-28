GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago, connecting people across our area with their next job, and there’s a hotline you can call if you need help.

It’s from the career firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. It’s offering up coaches to help you nail an interview. The hotline is open, starting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

By phone for English – 312-422-5010. In Spanish, the number is 312-422-5020.

Coaches will give you the most up-to-date advice on the job market right now all for free.

