Chicago Travel Advisory Has 48 States On The List, Which Includes Three Territories"For international travel, the CDC now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than one day before travel into the United States."

Tuesday Is Deadline To Win First Cook County Marriage License In 2022Tuesday is your last chance to receive the first marriage license of the new year in Cook County.

Chicago Teachers Union Accuses CPS Of Coming Up Short On COVID Testing During Winter BreakChicago Public Schools officials are urging parents to get their children tested for COVID-19 before they return from winter break next week, but the Chicago Teachers Union is accusing the district of dropping the ball.

Illinois FOID Cards And Concealed Carry Licenses To Be Streamlined In 2022When a new FOID card is issued, if the cardholder has a concealed carry license, they will be issued a combined FOID card and CCL.