GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Logan Square, Robbery, Smash And Grab

CHICAGO (CBS)– Smash and grab robbers targeted a liquor store in Logan Square Tuesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., five men kicked the front glass door of the business in the 2200 block of North Western Avenue. The offenders took liquor and money from the cash register.

READ MORE: Carjackings Reported Overnight In Ukrainian Village, Lakeview East

The offenders drove off in a white Jeep.

READ MORE: CPS Asks Students, Staff To Test For COVID-19 Before Returning From Break; Test Kits Due Tuesday

There are reports of similar robberies throughout the city, however police have not said whether the incidents are connected.

A second liquor store was targeted in West Rogers Park.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect At 9 A.M.

The front door was shattered. The owner told CBS 2 suspects stole $3,000 in cash front he register as well as a garbage can full of high-end liquor.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff