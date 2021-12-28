CHICAGO (CBS)– Smash and grab robbers targeted a liquor store in Logan Square Tuesday morning.
Just after 3 a.m., five men kicked the front glass door of the business in the 2200 block of North Western Avenue. The offenders took liquor and money from the cash register.READ MORE: Carjackings Reported Overnight In Ukrainian Village, Lakeview East
The offenders drove off in a white Jeep.READ MORE: CPS Asks Students, Staff To Test For COVID-19 Before Returning From Break; Test Kits Due Tuesday
There are reports of similar robberies throughout the city, however police have not said whether the incidents are connected.
A second liquor store was targeted in West Rogers Park.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect At 9 A.M.
The front door was shattered. The owner told CBS 2 suspects stole $3,000 in cash front he register as well as a garbage can full of high-end liquor.