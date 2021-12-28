CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are looking for suspects in two separate carjackings.
The most recent carjacking happened around 1 a.m. in Lakeview East.
Two men beat up a 34-year-old man as he was getting into his car near Orchard Street and Diversey Parkway. The offenders took his keys and drove off in his Jeep Wrangler.
On Monday night, a woman was carjacked in Ukrainian Village.
Police said the woman was getting into her Jeep when another car pulled up next to her near Walton Street and Western Avenue.
Two men got out and held the woman at gunpoint, forcing her out of her vehicle.
She was not injured.
Police do not know if these carjackings are connected.