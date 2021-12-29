CHICAGO (CBS) — Candace Parker set out to bring a championship to her hometown – and she did so quickly.
The Associated Press named the Chicago Sky star its female athlete of the year. She is the only WNBA player even to win the award, and now she has done it twice.
The first time came back in 2008, after Parker's rookie year with the Los Angeles Sparks. That year, she was named both MVP and Rookie of the Year.
But this honor comes after Parker's storybook return to her hometown ended with a championship. After an injury kept her sidelined for much of the Sky's rough start to the season, the Naperville native led the team to its first WNBA Championship.
Parker has won several basketball titles at every level, from Olympic gold medals to WNBA championships.