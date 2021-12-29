LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — All three Bears quarterbacks were a go Wednesday for practice at Halas Hall.
Andy Dalton is still recovering from a groin injury, and Justin Fields took it a little slower – still recovering from an ankle injury.
As to who will get the start for the final home game of the season on Sunday, Head Coach Matt Nagy said there is a lot to consider when it comes to Fields.
“You know, the thing with Justin is he’s super tough, so we have to balance that. We’ve got to make sure that he doesn’t, you know, hurt himself because he’s trying to tough through something. But he’s also smart too, and he gets it that we have his best interests,” Nagy said. “So every rep he can get at this point with how it has gone on in this season will be valuable for him. But we want to him to be extremely healthy when he’s at that point.”