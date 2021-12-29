CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra is planning a major hiring push in the New Year.
The transit agency said it is adjusting train schedules as more riders are expected to start commuting back to downtown offices.READ MORE: Family Runs To Lurie Children's Hospital For Help After Being Carjacked In Streeterville
The jobs Metra plans to post in January include locomotive engineers, conductors, coach cleaners, trackman, maintenance positions, and other jobs in operations and administration.
The openings will be posted on the Metra careers portal.
For some positions, there may be a limit on how many applications are allowed. All new hires must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day
The agency said some of the open positions were created by employees opting to retire rather than comply with Metra’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.
We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.MORE NEWS: Woman Attacked, Beaten, Robbed Near Belmont And Sheffield Avenues