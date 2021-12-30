CHCIAGO (CBS) — A manhunt is underway in Kankakee County, after one police officer was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at a hotel in the village of Bradley.
Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Bradley Police responded to the Comfort Inn hotel at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50, after a call reporting dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot.
Police said the officers located the vehicle and the possible owner inside a hotel room. Both officers were shot after trying to talk with the people inside the room, Bradley police confirmed.
The officers were taken to a local hospital where one died and the other was in surgery. The Kankakee County Coroner's office has identified the fallen officer as Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.
A procession in Rittmanic’s honor will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday as her body is taken from the morgue to Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Meantime, police are searching for 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan and a second suspect who has not been identified. Police said a warrant has been issued for Sullivan’s arrest, and he is considered armed and dangerous.
Sullivan has a criminal record in Kankakee County, including a guilty plea to a 2005 theft charge. He also was charged with burglary in 2018, and the case remains open. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery earlier this year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.