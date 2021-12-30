CHICAGO (CBS)– The murder of an Eastern Illinois County deputy was followed by a series of carjackings and kidnappings and led to the arrest of a Kentucky man.
Ray Tate was charged with first degree murder. Illinois State Police say he killed deputy Sean Riley of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and then stole his squad car.READ MORE: Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Killed, Second Officer In Critical Condition After Hotel Shooting In Kankakee County
He then took a semi-truck driver hostage, forcing him at gunpoint to drive all the way to Missouri. He then shot another person, took a new hostage and drove back to Illinois in the victim’s car.READ MORE: Police Responding To Shots Fired At Southlake Mall In Hobart, Indiana
He eventually broke into a home in rural Carlyle, where he held home owner and his latest carjacking victim hostage.MORE NEWS: Restaurant In Chatham Neighborhood Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations
Illinois SWAT teams then caught up with him and took him into custody.