By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Fullerton Parkway, Lincoln Park, Row House

CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter was injured in a row house fire in Lincoln Park Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the three-story house at 556 West Fullerton Parkway just before 6 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the building.

The injured firefighter’s condition is unknown at this time.

