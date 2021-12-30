CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter was injured in a row house fire in Lincoln Park Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to the three-story house at 556 West Fullerton Parkway just before 6 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the building.
Still and Box alarm at 556 W Fullerton 3 story ordinary row house. CFD on scene all companies working. 1 transport. Will update with further. pic.twitter.com/rzgOyKVXtg
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 30, 2021
The injured firefighter's condition is unknown at this time.
