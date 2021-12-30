CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are responding to a call of shots fired at the Southlake Mall shopping center in Hobart, Indiana.
Hobart Fire Department officials were urging people to avoid the area of the shopping mall on U.S. Route 30 in Hobart shortly before noon.
Region News Source reported officers were responding to reports of multiple shots fired inside the mall, and the mall has been locked down as police investigate.
There have not been any reports of injuries so far.
This is a developing story…