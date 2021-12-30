CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman shot a 54-year-old man who was sexually assaulting her Wednesday night in Englewood.
Police said the 27-year-old woman was being sexually assaulted at gunpoint around 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue, when she reached for the man's weapon in an attempt to disarm him.
The man was shot in the leg during the struggle for the weapon.
The man was arrested, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
Area One detectives are investigating.