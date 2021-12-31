CHICAGO (CBS) — With Justin Fields continuing to deal with pain from his ankle injury, Andy Dalton will start as quarterback as they visit the Giants in their final home game of the season on Sunday.

Bears Coach Matt Nagy says that Nick Foles will serve as backup against the giants.

No Justin Fields again. Matt Nagy announces Andy Dalton will get the start at QB vs the Giants with Nick Foles serving as the backup. @cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) December 31, 2021

All three quarterbacks returned to practice at Halas Hall on Wednesday with Fields recovering from an ankle injury and Dalton from a groin injury.

Nagy said that Fields is getting better and is not out for Sunday but wants to make sure he’s putting him and his players in the best position possible.

“He’s doing good. He’s getting better every day. As we work through this, just trying to let him get his reps and see where he’s at. Going through football-type movements and just listen to him and tell us what the pain feels like, medically where he’s at and put all that stuff together,” Nagy said. “I think the other part of this too is making the decision for all of those guys, for all three of them for our coaches just so they have a clearer picture for this weekend, and next weekend as well.