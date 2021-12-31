CHICAGO (CBS) — We are heading into 2022 in the middle of a COVID surge.
In Illinois, there has been an average of 18,000 cases a day for the last week. That's up 300% from a month ago. And because of rising COVID cases, schools in Gary, Indiana will be virtual next week.
Students who don’t have devices can pick them up Monday. Food will be given Tuesday and Thursday. Sports are canceled all next week.
And in Calumet City, Mayor Thaddeus Jones said Calumet City Hall and non-essential city offices are closed to the public. City Council meetings will also be virtual.
