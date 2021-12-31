Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Warning On Saturday; 5 To 9 Inches Of Snow PossibleThe new year could bring up to 9 inches of snow for some parts of the Chicago area, prompting a winter storm warning for Saturday into Sunday.

COPA Releases 911 Audio, Other Material From Shooting In Which Chicago Police Officer Was Killed; His Wife, Also A CPD Officer, Is Now ChargedThe Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Friday released 911 audio and other materials from an incident in the fall in which a Chicago Police officer was killed and his wife – also a Chicago Police officer – now stands charged with involuntary manslaughter.

COVID Cancellations Impact Gary, Indiana Schools And Calumet City HallMayor Thaddeus Jones said Calumet City Hall and non-essential city offices are closed to the public. City Council meetings will also be virtual.

Chicago Woman Wants To Know Why Nobody Has Been Charged Months After Her Unemployment Money Was StolenStolen state money – why doesn’t the state want it back? A Chicago woman is asking that question months after she tracked down where a fraudster stole her unemployment money, and shared the information she gathered with police and the State of Illinois.