Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Warning On Saturday; 5 To 9 Inches Of Snow PossibleThe new year could bring up to 9 inches of snow for some parts of the Chicago area, prompting a winter storm warning for Saturday into Sunday.

Crowds Head Downtown For 2-Mile-Long Fireworks Show To Ring In 2022Chicago was set late Friday to kick off 2022 with what is being billed as the biggest fireworks show the city has ever seen.

Betty White, Beloved Actress And Oak Park Native, Dies At 99White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.

As 2021 Ends With One Of City's Highest Murder Rates In Years, Many Families Left Without Any Kind Of JusticeIn 2021, the city recorded one of its highest murder rates in years. But Chicago Police are touting a higher-than-average clearance rate for murder cases.