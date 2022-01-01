CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in custody after shooting a 17-year-old girl at the Congress Plaza Hotel in the Loop Friday night, according to authorities.
Around 10:29 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the hotel on the 500 block of South Michigan and found a 17-year-old girl who suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she is listed in good condition.
An 18-year-old man was on the scene and taken into custody. A weapon was recovered and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Police said the incident appears to be domestic.