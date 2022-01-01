ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Heavy snow came down in Chicago’s southwest suburbs Saturday night, where plows will be busy into the morning.
CBS 2's Asal Rezaei saw snow building up, making even main roads slushy.
More than 15 plow trucks were out in the Village of Orland Park, and village public works officials said the crews had a long night ahead of them.
“Our focus really is to fight the fight during the storm,” said Public Works Director Joel Vanessen. “But then as the storm winds down, which is anticipated about 6 a.m., to really start cleaning up the streets and preparing the streets for their work for the day.”
Public works crews in the southwest suburbs said they spent all day out brining the streets Friday to get them ready for Saturday night.
They also said more than 20 plow trucks will hit the roads overnight and work through 6 a.m. Sunday.