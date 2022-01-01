CHICAGO (CBS) — The new year could bring up to 9 inches of snow for some parts of the Chicago area, prompting a winter storm warning for Saturday into Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana between noon Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday; and in DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties from 9 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night.

We’re not expecting any problems Friday night as we ring in the New Year with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Patchy drizzle is likely Friday night, with some freezing drizzle possible for areas to the north.

Snow increases in the mid-morning hours on Saturday for places to the southwest of Chicago. Snow arrives in the late morning for the western suburbs, then into Chicago during the midday and early afternoon hours.

Heavy snow will increase in the late afternoon and early evening, especially for areas near the lake. Heavy areas of snow continue through the late evening and into parts of the overnight hours. By Sunday morning, snow chances decrease dramatically. Some lake effect snow is possible in northwest Indiana, but expect a clearing sky for much of the area for Sunday afternoon.

Snowfall amounts will be between 4 and 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 8 to 9 inches. The highest totals are likely to occur near the lake in Lake County, Illinois, Cook County, eastern DuPage County and Lake County, Indiana.

Wind gusts could also reach 40 mph, especially near the lake, making travel difficult.

The National Weather Service said the steadiest snowfall likely will come between 2 p.m. Saturday and midnight Saturday night.

While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.

Sunday will feature a clearing sky and very cold temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper teens. Sunday night’s low will be two degrees, with wind chills as cold as 10 below at times. Sunny and mid 20s for Monday.