CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools classes are set to resume Monday after the winter break, but there is some concern about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday, the city was averaging more than 3,900 daily cases, up 42% from the week before.
Some parents are also concerned that 37,000 PCR tests turned in last week will not account for any New Year’s Eve parties.
While classes will resume Monday, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said he is prepared to make any necessary changes at any schools that have high COVID cases.