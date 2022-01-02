CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a big job clearing snow after the storm, but many hands lighten the load.
The snow angels of the West Lawn Neighborhood Watch had their work cut out for them Sunday.
The volunteers shoveled the sidewalks and steps of about 50 houses.
It’s part of their effort to help the seniors and disabled neighbors who are unable to clear the snow themselves.
It's part of their effort to help the seniors and disabled neighbors who are unable to clear the snow themselves.

Some of the volunteers even brought their kids to lend a hand and learn about the importance of serving the community.
And of course, this is just the first of what promises to be many snowfalls in Chicago this winter. If you would like to volunteer, contact the West Lawn Neighborhood Watch and bring your own shovel or snowblower.