CHICAGO (CBS) — More people were shot to death in all of Cook County last year than in any other year on record.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, there were 1,082 homicides in Cook County in 2021. This accounts for both Chicago and the Cook County suburbs.
This figure is 121 more than that of 2020.
A total of 1,002 of those incidents were gun-related.
A total of 836 homicides were in Chicago. This figure does not set a record – the highest total number of homicides for the city was 970 in 1974, followed by 943 in 1992.