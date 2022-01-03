GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:bank robbery, Gold Coast, pnc bank

CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a PNC Bank Monday afternoon in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Around 1:16 p.m., FBI responded to a bank robbery at the bank located at 873 North Rush Street. The suspect presented a note stating they had a weapon. Initial reports say the suspect made off with $900.

READ MORE: Local Food Pantry Closes For A Week After Fireworks From New Year's Eve Celebration Cause Damage

The suspect is described as a black man, 6’0”, and in his 20’s.

READ MORE: Chicago Teachers Union To Vote On Whether To Advance Plan To Move To Remote Learning For CPS Students Amid COVID-19 Surge

Anyone with information can send tips by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or by email at  tips@fbi.gov.

MORE NEWS: Bulls Back To Full Strength; 7 Game Win Streak Following Second Buzzer Beater From DeMar DeRozan

No further details at this time.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff