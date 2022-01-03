CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a PNC Bank Monday afternoon in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
Around 1:16 p.m., FBI responded to a bank robbery at the bank located at 873 North Rush Street. The suspect presented a note stating they had a weapon. Initial reports say the suspect made off with $900.
The suspect is described as a black man, 6’0”, and in his 20’s.

Anyone with information can send tips by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or by email at tips@fbi.gov.
No further details at this time.