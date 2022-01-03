GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lakeview couple on Monday celebrated the first marriage of the New Year in Cook County.

County Clerk Karen Yarbrough led the ceremony over Zoom.

Jake Harris and Justin Luna tied the knot after winning the first marriage license of 2022.

Of course, the annual tradition at the county Clerk’s office also included a lot of gifts for the couple.

The gifts included a dinner gift box with filet mignon, strip steaks, and lobster tails from Whittingham Meats, a sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, a gift card from Eli’s Cheesecake, a virtual wedding dance lesson from Duet Dance Studio, a virtual cooking lesson from The Chopping Block, wedding flower arrangements from LaSalle Flower Group, a download of some digital party games from Jackbox Games, and two tickets to a comedy show at Laugh Factory Chicago.

Our congratulations to the newlyweds.

