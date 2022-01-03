GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Glencoe, Metra, Metra Accident, Union Pacific North, UP-N

CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra Union Pacific-North trains were halted near Glencoe during the afternoon rush Monday after a vehicle was hit by a train.

Metra reported that both inbound and outbound trains were halted after a vehicle was struck by train No. 343.

READ MORE: Local Food Pantry Closes For A Week After Fireworks From New Year's Eve Celebration Cause Damage

The accident happened at Park Avenue and Green Bay Road in Glencoe.

READ MORE: Chicago Teachers Union To Vote On Whether To Advance Plan To Move To Remote Learning For CPS Students Amid COVID-19 Surge

Two people from the car – a male and a female of unknown ages – were taken to area hospitals from the scene, according to Glencoe public safety.

The Metra train was approaching the Glencoe stop when it hit the car.

MORE NEWS: Bulls Back To Full Strength; 7 Game Win Streak Following Second Buzzer Beater From DeMar DeRozan

CHECK: Metra Updates

CBS 2 Chicago Staff