CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra Union Pacific-North trains were halted near Glencoe during the afternoon rush Monday after a vehicle was hit by a train.
Metra reported that both inbound and outbound trains were halted after a vehicle was struck by train No. 343.
The accident happened at Park Avenue and Green Bay Road in Glencoe.
Two people from the car – a male and a female of unknown ages – were taken to area hospitals from the scene, according to Glencoe public safety.
The Metra train was approaching the Glencoe stop when it hit the car.
