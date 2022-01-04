CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic front on the way tonight, so we can expect widespread blowing and drifting snow with high winds Tuesday night and Wednesday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this is especially true in open, rural areas. A Winter Weather Advisory covers those counties.
Poor visibility and blowing snow along east-west roads Tuesday evening and then north-south roads overnight and Wednesday. As the front crosses our area very early in the morning, between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., snow showers and squalls may accompany the system.
Winds turn westerly behind the front and increase. We can expect gusts 40-45 mph tomorrow. Poor visibility likely from the blowing snow.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with blowing snow. Low 16.
WEDNESDAY: Blowing snow. High winds and falling temperatures. Wind chills will be at zero to -7.
THURSDAY: Snow showers. Bitter cold. High 14.
