ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A Glenbrook special education teacher is under arrest, accused of sexually assaulting a student.
Arlington Heights police said at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling the area of Algonquin and Arlington Heights roads when they found a suspicious vehicle behind a vacant office building.
The officers spotted a man in the driver’s seat, and a girl in the rear seat who appeared to be crying while in a state of undress, police said.
Police learned the man was 45 years old and a teacher, while the girl was a minor and a student.
Police arrested the man, Glenbrook High Schools District 225 special education teacher Paul Castelli. He was charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The school district said Casselli worked at the Glenbrook Off Campus Center, a day school for students with special needs.
He is now on administrative leave.