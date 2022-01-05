Blackhawks Fall To Avalanche In OTCale Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a victory over the Blackhawks.

Cockburn, Illinois Dominate MinnesotaKofi Cockburn had 29 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high four blocks for his eighth double-double of the season and Illinois dominated Minnesota on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win in the series.

Loyola Ramblers Set To Play Thursday After Weeks Of Cancellations, PostponementsIt was a great start to the season for the Loyola Ramblers, but now it’s just one great big pause.

Bulls Extend Win Streak To 8 Games, Beat MagicDeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 27 and the Chicago Bulls won their eight straight game, beating the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Nagy: Justin Fields Will Start Season's Final Game If HealthyWhile the Bears are riding two straight wins at the helm of their quarterbacks, Head Coach Matt Nagy said they are still trying to get rookie starter Justin Fields more reps before the season’s end.

Bulls Back To Full Strength; 7 Game Win Streak Following Second Buzzer Beater From DeMar DeRozanThe Bulls are in good spirits shooting around at the Advocate Center -- riding a 7-game win streak, first in the East and finally back to full strength.