CHICAGO (CBS) — A combination of weather factors will keep the Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Wednesday evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, strong westerly winds + arctic air + snow showers/flurries = reduced visibility for Wednesday. For that reason, the Winter Weather Advisory & Wind Advisory stays in effect until 6:00 p.m.
It won’t be as windy overnight. A reinforcing shot of cold air Thursday could squeeze out a few flurries. The coldest timeframe will be Friday morning with wind chills to -20 in outlying areas.
Temperatures moderate this weekend. Saturday will feature a light wintry mix with highs in the mid 30s. Another cold air mass rushes in during the day Sunday with falling temperatures.
TONIGHT: Flurries before midnight. Steady temps around 12 degrees.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few flurries. Chilly wind. High 14. Wind chills to -7.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 16.