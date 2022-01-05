GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A combination of weather factors will keep the Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Wednesday evening.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, strong westerly winds + arctic air + snow showers/flurries = reduced visibility for Wednesday. For that reason, the Winter Weather Advisory & Wind Advisory stays in effect until 6:00 p.m.

It won’t be as windy overnight.  A reinforcing shot of cold air Thursday could squeeze out a few flurries. The coldest timeframe will be Friday morning with wind chills to -20 in outlying areas.

Temperatures moderate this weekend. Saturday will feature a light wintry mix with highs in the mid 30s. Another cold air mass rushes in during the day Sunday with falling temperatures.

TONIGHT: Flurries before midnight. Steady temps around 12 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few flurries. Chilly wind. High 14. Wind chills to -7.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 16.

