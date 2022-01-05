CHICAGO (CBS)– Classes are canceled at Chicago Public Schools Wednesday.

This means there will be no in-person or remote instruction.

The announcement came late Tuesday night from CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez, hours after the the Chicago Teachers Union voted in favor of going remote.

Classes cancelled at all Chicago Public Schools today. The district made the late decision after the CTU voted in favor of remote learning. School buildings are still technically open today. Breakfast and lunch will be available for students from 9am to 12pm. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zf3rvtMq10 — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) January 5, 2022

Martinez says they are working on a plan to get children back in the classrooms as soon as possible and will continue working with CTU to reach an agreement that addresses their COVID safety concerns.

UPDATE ON 1/5 CLASSES: Due to the Chicago Teachers Union voting to not report to schools tomorrow, there will be no in-person or remote instruction for CPS students tomorrow, January 5th. All after school programs, athletic practices, and other events are also canceled. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pOf3lznyUM — CPS – Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) January 5, 2022

Childcare options are listed on the CPS website.

Take-home meals will be available at all schools from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All after-school programs, sports and other school-related programs are also canceled.

It is known at this time if classes will resume Thursday.

The CTU told its teachers in a memo that Jan. 18 will be the next day of in-person instruction, but CPS has not yet addressed the plan beyond canceling classes Wednesday – and Mayor Lori Lightfoot earlier said the union does not get to make such a decision.

The union said the vote in favor of a remote-work-only job action was 73%.