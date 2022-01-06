GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Abduction, Chicago, Missing, Police

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 7-year-old boy is found safe after being abducted Wednesday by his mom armed with a handgun.

Police said around 4 p.m. Massiah Vaughn was taken from the 1300 block of South Damen Avenue.

His mom, Lorraine Smith, is not the boy’s legal guardian and is considered armed and dangerous.

It is not yet confirmed where the boy was found, or if the mother was located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

