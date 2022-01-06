GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A mobile vaccination clinic will be held in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday.

The vaccine site will be located at the Blessed Sacrament Youth Center on West Cermak.

The mobile clinic will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can get vaccinations, boosters, or a rapid test.

