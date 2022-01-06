CHICAGO (CBS)– A mobile vaccination clinic will be held in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday.
The vaccine site will be located at the Blessed Sacrament Youth Center on West Cermak.
The mobile clinic will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You can get vaccinations, boosters, or a rapid test.
