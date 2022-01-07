CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire in an Arlington Heights apartment building sent residents into the freezing cold overnight.
Smoke was seen billowing out of a unit in the building near Rand and Arlington Heights roads.
A resident told CBS 2 alarms went off around midnight.
"The building there was fully engulfed, flames were about 20-feet high," the resident said.
The amount of people displaced by the fire is unknown at this time.