GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Arlington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire in an Arlington Heights apartment building sent residents into the freezing cold overnight.

Smoke was seen billowing out of a unit in the building near Rand and Arlington Heights roads.

READ MORE: Funeral For Fallen Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic Friday In Bourbonnais

A resident told CBS 2 alarms went off around midnight.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Wind Chilly Advisory In Effect Friday Morning

“The building there was fully engulfed, flames were about 20-feet high,” the resident said.

MORE NEWS: One Year After The Capitol Riot: Many Arrests, One Illinoisan Sentenced To Jail, And Worries About Prospects For Democracy

The amount of people displaced by the fire is unknown at this time.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff