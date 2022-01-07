GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions continue.

A Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Funeral For Fallen Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic Friday In Bourbonnais

Friday’s temperatures begin in the single digits and only climb to a high of 14 degrees.

READ MORE: Residents Displaced Overnight By Apartment Fire In Arlington Heights

Milder conditions arrive Saturday with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of light snow or sleet is possible Saturday night.

Temperatures drop again on Sunday.

MORE NEWS: One Year After The Capitol Riot: Many Arrests, One Illinoisan Sentenced To Jail, And Worries About Prospects For Democracy

 

Laura Bannon