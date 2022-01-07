CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions continue.
A Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 9 a.m.
Friday’s temperatures begin in the single digits and only climb to a high of 14 degrees.
It's even colder this morning! Temperatures hovering around 0° with wind chills ranging between -10 to -25° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/inNtg11Uet
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 7, 2022
Milder conditions arrive Saturday with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of light snow or sleet is possible Saturday night.
Temperatures drop again on Sunday.