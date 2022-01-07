CHICAGO (CBS) — At this stage in the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be time to upgrade your mask.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Friday that cloth masks are the least effective against the highly contagious coronavirus Omicron variant.
“That is better than nothing, but definitely, there is a gradation of masks – the N95, followed by the KN95, followed by the surgical math, and then finally the cloth mask,” Ezike said.
Dr. Ezike said if you do wear a cloth mask, it should be multilayered and fit securely over the nose and mouth.