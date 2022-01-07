GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cloth Masks, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Department of Public Health, Masks, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — At this stage in the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be time to upgrade your mask.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Friday that cloth masks are the least effective against the highly contagious coronavirus Omicron variant.

“That is better than nothing, but definitely, there is a gradation of masks – the N95, followed by the KN95, followed by the surgical math, and then finally the cloth mask,” Ezike said.

Dr. Ezike said if you do wear a cloth mask, it should be multilayered and fit securely over the nose and mouth.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff