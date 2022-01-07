DCFS Director Held In Contempt Of Court For Violating Rights Of Children And Faces $2,000 A Day In FinesIn a stunning move, a Cook County Juvenile Court judge issued two contempt of court orders against Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Director Marc Smith for violating the rights of two children left languishing in facilities for months. Now accountability - in a stunning move, a juvenile court judge issued two contempt of court orders against Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Director Marc Smith for violating the rights of two children left languishing in facilities for months. DCFS could soon be fined as much as $2,000 a day until those children are properly placed.

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory SaturdayA Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle.

Talks Continue, Legal Filings Fly As CPS Classes Remain Out Over Remote Learning Fight; CPS Now Hopes Agreement Will Come To Get Kids Back To School MondayChicago Public Schools students on Friday were heading into the weekend facing another day of possible canceled classes Monday - while city officials said talks with the teachers' union "must be concluded this weekend."

Woman, Infant Killed In Crash On I-80/94 Following Police Pursuit In Northwest Indiana; Driver In CustodyA woman and an infant were killed Friday after the car they were riding in slammed into a passenger on I-80/94 in Gary following a police pursuit.